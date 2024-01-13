Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Update

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBIO opened at $18.95 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

