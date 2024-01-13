The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.35.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,419,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,402. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.