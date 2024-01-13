The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.44.

Shares of DSGX opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 1.00. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.17.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1,704.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,958,000 after acquiring an additional 49,402 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

