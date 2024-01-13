The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Sells $137,207.07 in Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) insider Pete Przybylinski sold 13,707 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $137,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pete Przybylinski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Pete Przybylinski sold 21,599 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $215,990.00.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

