The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 127,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,052. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

