The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 319,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 273,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares in the last quarter.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance
GRX traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.59. 15,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,698. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $10.67.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.