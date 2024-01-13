The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 319,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 273,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

GRX traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.59. 15,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,698. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

See Also

