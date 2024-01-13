The GEO Group’s (GEO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of GEO opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $602.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

