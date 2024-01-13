The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $72.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.55.

TWLO stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.14. Twilio has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $51,309.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Barclays PLC grew its position in Twilio by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 143,020 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $6,917,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $2,909,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

