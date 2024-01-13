The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $90.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.21.

APLS stock opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $567,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,071,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,664,316.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,751 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $165,197.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,506.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $567,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,071,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,664,316.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,487 shares of company stock worth $1,936,264. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

