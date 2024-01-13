The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $47.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

JXN stock opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $198,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 42,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 273,494 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 34,635 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 114,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

