The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,005,347,000 after purchasing an additional 246,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 22.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,987,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $355.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $361.00. The company has a market capitalization of $354.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.