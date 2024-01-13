The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC trimmed its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 4.7% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,683,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,931. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

