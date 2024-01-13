The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.03. 2,958,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $95.65. The firm has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.06.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

