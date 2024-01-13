THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Raised to $105.00

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on THO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THOR Industries stock opened at $112.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $122.00.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.