Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 13,900 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,636.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,592,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,252,081.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $114,545.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,302 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $217,871.38.

On Friday, January 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 26,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $190,580.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,120.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $220,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 53,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $419,440.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 34,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $286,695.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $113,670.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 19,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $166.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 579,046 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 28.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 251,559 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth about $1,336,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

