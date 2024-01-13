Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 15,500 Shares of Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $114,545.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,629,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,210,741.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,900 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,636.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,302 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $217,871.38.

On Friday, January 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 26,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $190,580.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,120.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $220,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 53,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $419,440.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 34,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $286,695.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $113,670.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 19,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00.

Tilly’s Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $7.41 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $166.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 14.7% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,928,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 247,600 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 5.2% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 100.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 30,254 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TLYS shares. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Tilly's



Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

