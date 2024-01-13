Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) CEO Irwin D. Simon Buys 53,700 Shares of Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.34. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tilray by 47.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

