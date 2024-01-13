Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) General Counsel Mitchell Gendel Buys 5,400 Shares of Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mitchell Gendel bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $10,098.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 188,596 shares in the company, valued at $352,674.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tilray Trading Down 1.6 %

TLRY opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tilray by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

