Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading Down 2.9%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Titan Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$45.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,058.24, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.41.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and extracts mineral properties. The company explores for zinc. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States. The company was formerly known as Triton Mining Corporation and changed its name to Titan Mining Corporation in November 2016.

