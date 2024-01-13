Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.63

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.63 and last traded at $89.26, with a volume of 390603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.30.

Tokyo Electron Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.61.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.