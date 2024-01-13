Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Director Acquires $10,581.00 in Stock

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $10,581.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $77,347.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
NTG stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $38.15.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,341.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
