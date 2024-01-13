Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Director Acquires $10,581.00 in Stock

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $10,581.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $77,347.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NTG stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $38.15.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,341.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTG. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 494,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 166,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the period.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

