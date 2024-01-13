ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the December 15th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Price Performance

Shares of TBLT opened at $8.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. ToughBuilt Industries has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $151.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.40.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($16.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($29.90) by $13.00. The firm had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 199.83% and a negative net margin of 49.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ToughBuilt Industries will post -129.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

About ToughBuilt Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,411 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 63,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 44,573 shares in the last quarter. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.