ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the December 15th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of TBLT opened at $8.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. ToughBuilt Industries has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $151.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.40.
ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($16.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($29.90) by $13.00. The firm had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 199.83% and a negative net margin of 49.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ToughBuilt Industries will post -129.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
