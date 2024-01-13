TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TCON stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.97. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

