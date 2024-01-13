Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $34,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $29,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $223.57 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.48 and a 200-day moving average of $211.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.75.

View Our Latest Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.