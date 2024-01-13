Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $557,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.9 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $223.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.