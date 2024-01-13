Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Purchased by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,730 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Transocean were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Kailix Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,964,027 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 721,152 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth $1,838,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

RIG traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.57. 18,532,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,998,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.81.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

