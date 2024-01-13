Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TGS

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 4.3 %

TGS opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.73. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $243.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.44 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 549,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 336,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 354,593 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 99,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.