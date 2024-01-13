Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 72.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

