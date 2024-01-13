Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 499,307 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.77% of Trex worth $51,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Trex by 98,060.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,711,823,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084,187 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Trex by 2,324.6% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,763,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Trex by 19.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,182,000 after acquiring an additional 776,165 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

