TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Trading Up 0%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.92 and last traded at $29.92. 1,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 17.30% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

