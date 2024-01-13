Tufton Capital Management Acquires 543 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,847. The company has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $366.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.91.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

