Tufton Capital Management Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.70. 11,285,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,384,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.32, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

