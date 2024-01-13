Tufton Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for 1.6% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.60. 4,333,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

