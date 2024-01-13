Tufton Capital Management Decreases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Tufton Capital Management cut its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in V.F. by 10.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,675,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 943,280 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in V.F. by 47.0% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,879 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,198,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,970. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.45%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.