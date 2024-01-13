Tufton Capital Management Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,427,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of American Tower by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.64.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.43. 1,763,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,528. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.21. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

