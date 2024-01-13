Tufton Capital Management Has $243,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,711. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

