Tufton Capital Management Has $270,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $5,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.67.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $492.16. 5,003,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,424. The company’s 50 day moving average is $470.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.54. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $503.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

