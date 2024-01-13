Tufton Capital Management Has $3.59 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.53. 1,792,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,032. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $78.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

