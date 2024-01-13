Tufton Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,866,840 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.8 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,546,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.12 and its 200 day moving average is $121.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.