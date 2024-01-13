Tufton Capital Management Purchases 232 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $148,700,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50,574.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,732 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $77,091,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,236. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.55. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

