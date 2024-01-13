Tufton Capital Management Purchases 451 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after acquiring an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,477. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.14 and a 200 day moving average of $120.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

