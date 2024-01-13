Tufton Capital Management Raises Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tufton Capital Management increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after buying an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after purchasing an additional 464,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,698,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLR traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.24. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $139.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

