Tufton Capital Management Sells 1,105 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,703,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,182,018. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

