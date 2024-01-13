Tufton Capital Management Sells 136 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

Chubb Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.55. 1,446,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,351. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.94 and a 200-day moving average of $210.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

