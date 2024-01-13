Tufton Capital Management Sells 400 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.31.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

COF traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.70. 2,288,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.21. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $134.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

