Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.09

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.09 and traded as high as $9.05. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 140,974 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $60,013.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $322,550.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $393,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,341,610 shares in the company, valued at $28,971,758.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,025 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

