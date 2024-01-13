UBS Group Boosts MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $87.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.62.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. MetLife has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in MetLife by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

