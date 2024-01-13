UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of UMB Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of UMB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.40.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.52. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $362.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at $131,863,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,569 shares of company stock worth $349,890 over the last 90 days. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 2,670.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its stake in UMB Financial by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in UMB Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

