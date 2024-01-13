Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Lowered by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 27.5% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 54.1% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,969. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.67. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UL. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

