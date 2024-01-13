Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $239.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $239.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.38.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $237.73 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $246.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $144.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

